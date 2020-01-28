This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Girls Corduroy Shirt Dress (2 Colors)
$4.48
$24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/31/20
About this Deal
|Old Navy is offering their Girls Corduroy Shirt Dress (2 Colors) for only $4.48 (extra 25% applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
Related to this item:Kids kids clothes fashion Dress Top toddler Old Navy toddler clothes
What's the matter?