Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Old Navy Girls Shaker-Stitch Sweater (F/S)
$4.99 $34.99
Mar 23, 2020
Expires : 03/23/20
14  Likes
13
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Old Navy is offering this Girls Shaker-Stitch Sweater for only $4.99 (extra 50% off automatically taken at checkout) with free shipping with code ENJOY used at checkout.

Details:
  • V-neck
  • Long sleeves, with contrasting stripes at left sleeve
  • Five-button front
  • Patch pockets
  • Thick-knit textured cotton

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
