Old Navy has this Kids Sherpa-Lined Zip Hoodie (4 Colors) for only $4.98 with free shipping on $25+!



Product Details:

Built-in hood



Long sleeves, with banded cuffs



Banded hem



Full-length zipper from hem to chin



Hand-warming pockets



Soft fleece with cozy sherpa lining and mechanical stretch for ease of movement



Received 4.9 stars out of 470+ reviews