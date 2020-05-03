Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Kids Logo-Graphic Zip Hoodie (2 Colors)

$8.38 $24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
About this Deal

Old Navy is offering this Kids Logo-Graphic Zip Hoodie (2 colors) for only $8.38 (price will automatically drop at checkout) with free shipping on orders over $50 or free store pickup!

Details:
  • Colors: Robbie Red & Charcoal Heather
  • Built-in hood
  • Long sleeves, with banded cuffs
  • Reverse-applique logo graphic across chest
  • Hand-warming scoop pockets
  • Banded hem
  • Full-length zipper from hem to neck
  • Soft, garment-washed fleece, with mechanical stretch for ease of movement

Related to this item:

Kids clothing boys kids clothing Sale Girls Old Navy Kids Hoodie
