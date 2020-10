Old Navy is offering Old Navy Plush Sherpa Critter Slipper Boots for Girls (3 Colors) for only $2.48, regularly $26.99. Extra 50% off in cart. Free shipping over $25+



Product Details :

Plush sherpa ankle-length upper, with graphic "critter" features.



Contrasting sherpa lining.



Cushioned foot bed.



Faux-suede outsole, with textured gripper dots.



Approximately 8" tall.



Gray Puppy only: features attached "ears", embroidered graphic "eyes" and "nose", with sparkling glitter at "eye spot" and "nose".



Purple Narwhal only: features embroidered graphic "eyes", with glittery attached "tusk" and "tail".