Price Drop! Lands' End ClassMate Lunch Box
$4.48 $24.95
Jan 23, 2020
Expires : 01/23/20
About this Deal

Price drop (was $5.38)! Lands' End is offering their ClassMate EZ Wipe Lunch Box for only $4.48 when you use code STOVE (extra 50% off one item) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Zip-around silhouette
  • Insulated to keep food refrigerator-cold for 5 hours
  • Front pocket holds extras like snacks or milk money
  • Interior ID tag lets you write in their name
  • Dimensions: 9"H x 8"W x 4"D

school supplies Kids Lunch Box Food Storage Storage & Organization Land's end Kids Backpacks kids bags
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 17, 2020
Admin/Added the correct price why another claim it is wrong
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jan 17, 2020
prices are added wrong.
