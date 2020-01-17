Price drop (was $5.38)! Lands' End is offering their ClassMate EZ Wipe Lunch Box for only $4.48 when you use code STOVE (extra 50% off one item) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Zip-around silhouette



Insulated to keep food refrigerator-cold for 5 hours



Front pocket holds extras like snacks or milk money



Interior ID tag lets you write in their name



Dimensions: 9"H x 8"W x 4"D