For a limited time only, Reebok is having this Reebok Road Supreme Shoes (Preschool) on sale for $14.98 when you apply this coupon code EXTRA50 at online checkout. Shipping is free w/ Reebok Unlocked (free to join) reebok.com



Features:

Materials: Synthetic upper for durability



Designed for: Running, recess time, extracurricular activities



Low-cut design for freedom of motion around the ankles



Textured outsole offers traction and durability