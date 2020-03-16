For a limited time only, Reebok is offering Reebok Rush Runner Shoes (Preschool) on sale for $11.99, originally $40.00. Use coupon code LUCKY60 at online checkout to cut the price. Shipping is free with Reebok unlocked



SPECIFICATIONS

Mesh and synthetic upper



Designed for: Your kid's active lifestyle on the playground and off



Textured outsole provides grip



Iconic logo along the sidewall