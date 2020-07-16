This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Clarks
Scape Soar Kids' Shoes (2 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$10.00
$55.00
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/23/20
6 Likes 3 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Clarks is offering Scape Soar Kids' Shoes (2 Colors) for only $10.00 when you use code Extra50 (extra 50% off) at checkout.
Shop more kids' shoes on sale here.
🏷 Deal TagsKids Free Shipping boys shoes sneakers Girls Kids Shoes Clarks
What's the matter?