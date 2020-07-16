Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Clarks Coupons

Clarks

Scape Soar Kids' Shoes (2 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$10.00 $55.00
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/23/20
6  Likes 3  Comments
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎

About this Deal

Clarks is offering Scape Soar Kids' Shoes (2 Colors) for only $10.00 when you use code Extra50 (extra 50% off) at checkout.

Shop more kids' shoes on sale here.

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids Free Shipping boys shoes sneakers Girls Kids Shoes Clarks
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 16, 2020
Price drop now $10
moisegabriela
moisegabriela (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
very durable sneakers. My friend has had them for 2 years and they still last
Dangab221989
Dangab221989 (L1)
Jun 25, 2020
great deal
