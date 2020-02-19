For the second time, Contigo is recalling kids' water bottles due to lids posing a choking hazard. The lids were first recalled back in August 2019 and although the replacement lids were supposed to have fixed the problem, the same issue has resurfaced. Any bottles purchased between April 2018 and February 2020 may be affected.



The company sent out an urgent notice that all Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles should be promptly taken away from children to prevent any danger. So far, there have been 427 reports of the spout detaching, 27 of which were found in children's mouths.



Affected Sizes and Colors:

13-ounce



14-ounce



20-ounce



Solid color



Graphics



Stainless steel



Stainless steel solid colors

To get a replacement, see here.



Read more about the recall in USA Today article.