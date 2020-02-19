Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Contigo Kids' Bottles RECALLED for Choking Hazard!

Recall
For the second time, Contigo is recalling kids' water bottles due to lids posing a choking hazard. The lids were first recalled back in August 2019 and although the replacement lids were supposed to have fixed the problem, the same issue has resurfaced. Any bottles purchased between April 2018 and February 2020 may be affected.

The company sent out an urgent notice that all Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles should be promptly taken away from children to prevent any danger. So far, there have been 427 reports of the spout detaching, 27 of which were found in children's mouths.

Affected Sizes and Colors:
  • 13-ounce
  • 14-ounce
  • 20-ounce
  • Solid color
  • Graphics
  • Stainless steel
  • Stainless steel solid colors

To get a replacement, see here.

Read more about the recall in USA Today article.

News Lids Contigo water bottles Replacement recall choking hazard
