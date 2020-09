Sam's Club has these Skechers Kids Litebeam Shoes for just $12.81 with free shipping for Plus members.



Product Details:

Athletic lightweight mesh fabric upper



Side S logo



Lighted outsole



Sparkle hook and loop strap



Padded collar and tongue



Shock absorbing lightweight midsole



Unique colorful translucent midsole side pods



Received 4+ stars out of 45+ reviews

Compare to $29.98 at DSW and $33.46 on Amazon.