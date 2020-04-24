This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic
$1.99
May 19, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
13 Likes 1 Comments
About this Deal
Still Available
Sonic is now offering Wacky Pack Kids Meals for only $1.99 every day
through May 31! Choose from a variety of entrees, sides, and drinks, plus a SONIC Dunny figures and customizable Dunny clip-ons Toy.
ALL-AGE TOY AVAILABLE! SONIC® toys are for children ages 3 and up. One toy per Wacky Pack® Kids Meal purchase. Toy may vary with order. Featured toy available while supplies last. Only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.
Find your nearest Sonic here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
