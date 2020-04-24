Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sonic

Sonic

Now $1.99 Sonic Wacky Pack Kids Meals + Free Kids Toys.
$1.99
May 19, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
About this Deal

Still Available
Sonic is now offering Wacky Pack Kids Meals for only $1.99 every day
through May 31! Choose from a variety of entrees, sides, and drinks, plus a SONIC Dunny figures and customizable Dunny clip-ons Toy.

ALL-AGE TOY AVAILABLE! SONIC® toys are for children ages 3 and up. One toy per Wacky Pack® Kids Meal purchase. Toy may vary with order. Featured toy available while supplies last. Only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

restaurants Kids toy toddler sonic Food Deal kids meals Meals
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 24, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/sonicdrivein/photos/a.173842229832/10157568622564833/?type=3&theater New update on the exp. date. The previous one was 4/30.
