This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

Speedo 1-Piece Kids Swimsuit (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$10.99 $13.99
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/05/20
29  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this Speedo 1-Piece Kids Swimsuit for only $10.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Brand: Speedo
  • Chlorine-Resistant
  • Machine Washable
  • Sizes: XS-XL

Kids Free Shipping kids clothing toddler Costco swimwear Swimsuit Speedo
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 03, 2020
thank you, However your deal goes to main product page with mutiple options, my deal goes to the one unique option, I recently came across same one like this , then i asked one of the deal admin, i was told if it goes to different page and product is unique , it is not considered duplicate.
