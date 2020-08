For their Summer Reading Program, Barnes & Noble is offering kids grades 1-6 a free book when they read 8 qualifying books! See below for more details.



Offer Details:

Read any eight books this summer and record them in this Summer Reading Journal.



Write which part of the book is your favorite, and why.



Bring your completed journal to a Barnes & Noble store between July1st and August 31st, 2020.



Choose your free reading adventure from the books listed here