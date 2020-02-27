Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
The Black Series Street Savage Car (2 Colors)

$6.36 $50.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/04/20
JCPenney is offering this The Black Series Street Savage Car in 2 Colors for $6.36 (Reg. $50.00) with code 4GOSAVE at checkout! Get free shipping on orders over $99 or opt for free store pickup.

Details:
  • 2 Colors: Greenblack & Yellowblack
  • Includes: Remote control, Remote cntrl car/Trk
  • Measurements: 11.18 Length/Inches, 8.25 Height/Inches, 7.75 Width/Inches
  • Battery: Not included
  • Number of Batteries: 7
  • Battery Operated: Yes
  • Base Material: 90% Plastic, 10% Metal
  • Care: Wipe clean

