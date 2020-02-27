JCPenney is offering this The Black Series Street Savage Car in 2 Colors for $6.36 (Reg. $50.00) with code 4GOSAVE at checkout! Get free shipping on orders over $99 or opt for free store pickup.



Details:

2 Colors: Greenblack & Yellowblack

Includes: Remote control, Remote cntrl car/Trk

Measurements: 11.18 Length/Inches, 8.25 Height/Inches, 7.75 Width/Inches

Battery: Not included

Number of Batteries: 7

Battery Operated: Yes

Base Material: 90% Plastic, 10% Metal

Care: Wipe clean