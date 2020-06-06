Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kids' Flip Flops (Mult. Styles) + Free Shipping

$1.19 $5.95
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/15/20
About this Deal

The Children's Place has Kids' Flip Flops (Mult. Styles) for only $1.78 with free shipping!

Other Notable Offers:
60-80% Off All Shorts
$1.19 & Under Graphic Tees
What's the matter?

Comments (6)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 06, 2020
hi @udayawow you need to add now $1.19 to price :). And i posted a better link below :)
Reply
udayawow
udayawow (L1)
Jun 06, 2020
Thank You @stewartcherek
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 06, 2020
You're welcome:)
Reply
udayawow
udayawow (L1)
Jun 06, 2020
Price dropped
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jun 01, 2020
Nice deal
Reply
