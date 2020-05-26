Amazon is offering The Everything Kids' Science Experiments Book for free with Kindle Unlimited (otherwise price is $7.99).



You'll discover answers to questions like :

Is it possible to blow up a balloon without actually blowing into it?



What is inside coins?



Can a magnet ever be "turned off"?



Do toilets always flush in the same direction?



Can a swimming pool be cleaned with just the breath of one person?