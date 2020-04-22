REI is offering The North Face Glacier Pullover for only $19.73 with free shipping!



Details:

Durable, pill-resistant fleece provides lightweight warmth



Stand-up collar fends off cold gusts



Snap closure at center front placket lets them adjust their coverage



Embroidered logo on left chest adds visual interest

Compare to this similar pullover for $27.95 on Amazon and $23.99 on Moosejaw.