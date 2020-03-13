Old Navy is having this Toddler Thermal-Knit Cowl-Neck Top (3 Colors) for only $3.48 (extra 30% auto applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more!



Details:

Cowl neck



3/4-length raglan sleeves, with banded cuffs



Long raglan sleeves, with banded cuffs



Soft-washed, textured waffle-knit rayon blend, with comfortable stretch



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews