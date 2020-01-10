Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Today Only - Old Navy Corduroy Long-Sleeve Toddler Shirt
$5.98 $19.99
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/17/20
8  Likes 4  Comments
13
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

25% off your Old Navy purchase. (Restrictions apply)

Offer valid on Old Navy merchandise only from 1/16/20 at 12:00 am PT through 1/17/20 at 11:59 pm PT in the US (including Puerto Rico) at Old Navy online at oldnavy.gap.com. Not valid at Old Navy stores. Offer not valid on Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only Deal, Hot Deal, Hi, I'm New, Best Seller, Licensed Product, Jewelry, Uniform, and Beauty merchandise. Not valid on international purchases. Discount applies to merchandise only, not value of gift cards purchased, packaging, applicable taxes or shipping & handling charges. No adjustments on previous purchases. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts including Gap Inc. employee discount. Gap Inc. is not responsible for lost or stolen coupons.

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids kids clothes fashion Top Shirts toddler Old Navy outerwear
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Nice deal 👍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
👍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Indeed :)
