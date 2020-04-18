Today only, starting at 11am PT, Roblox is offering a "One World: Together at Home" concert for free in-game! This concert features musical performances from Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney and more. The event is also hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.



The event is broken up into two parts today (4/18):

Part 1: From 11am to 5pm PT



Part 2: From 5pm to 7pm PT

Can't watch today? See a replay tomorrow (4/19) from 10am to 12pm PT!



View the trailer here.