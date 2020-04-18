This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Today only, starting at 11am PT, Roblox is offering a "One World: Together at Home" concert for free in-game! This concert features musical performances from Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney and more. The event is also hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.
The event is broken up into two parts today (4/18):
Can't watch today? See a replay tomorrow (4/19) from 10am to 12pm PT!
View the trailer here.
