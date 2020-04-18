Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Coupons

"One World" Concert (Elton John, Lizzo & More!)
Free
Apr 18, 2020
Expires : 04/18/20
31  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, starting at 11am PT, Roblox is offering a "One World: Together at Home" concert for free in-game! This concert features musical performances from Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney and more. The event is also hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The event is broken up into two parts today (4/18):
  • Part 1: From 11am to 5pm PT
  • Part 2: From 5pm to 7pm PT

Can't watch today? See a replay tomorrow (4/19) from 10am to 12pm PT!

View the trailer here.

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids freebies entertainment Free music Event Roblox kids fun
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 18, 2020
👍🎶🎻🎻🥁🎻🎻
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 18, 2020
😃
Likes Reply
From Related Categories
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Free Curbside Trick-or-Treat
Offer
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Kids' Base Layer Set (2 Colors)
$7.99 $10.99
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Clearance Starting At $3.97
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Ray-Ban Jr. Sunglasses
$37.20 $93.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
Macy's
Macy's
Little Baby Bum Old MacDonald’s Farm Blocks
$16.24 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Carter's Baby Apparel + extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection for $11.82ea
$129.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Walmart
Walmart
LCD Drawing Tablet JUST $8.55 + FREE Shipping (Regularly $17)
$8.55 $17.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Kitchenware Tools & Accessories
$2.99 $16.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$18.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones (Ships Free)
$69.95 $199.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
$199.99 $249.00
FREE SHIPPING
Newegg
Newegg
Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones
$29.99 $89.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
2 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker w/Alexa
$37.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5 Headphones
$20.99 $49.99
Amazon
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included), Black – US Version
$84.27 $149.99
Amazon
Amazon
XLEADER SoundAngel (2 Gen) 5W Louder Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Case, 15h Music, Smart Touch Design, Perfect Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for IPhone Tablet Laptop PC Shower, Black
$15.99 $25.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Fitbit Best Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking
$179
Amazon
Amazon
LOMEVE Guitar Accessories Kit Include Acoustic Guitar Strings, Tuner, Capo, 3-in-1 Restring Tool, Picks, Pick Holder, Bridge Pins, Nuts & Saddles, Finger Protector, Finger Picks, Chord Chart (58PCS)
$16.99 $23.99
arrow
arrow