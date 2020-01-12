Old Navy is offering this Fit & Flare Baby Dress (2 Colors) for only $3.73 (extra 25% off taken in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Long sleeves, with elasticized cuffs



Button-loop closure and keyhole cutout at nape



Seamed, shirred empire waist



All-over textured clip dot pattern



Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews