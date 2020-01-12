Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Old Navy Fit & Flare Baby Dress (2 Colors)
$3.73 $22.99
Jan 10, 2020
Expires : 01/15/20
25  Likes 3  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Old Navy is offering this Fit & Flare Baby Dress (2 Colors) for only $3.73 (extra 25% off taken in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Long sleeves, with elasticized cuffs
  • Button-loop closure and keyhole cutout at nape
  • Seamed, shirred empire waist
  • All-over textured clip dot pattern
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids fashion Dress kids clothing Baby baby clothes Kids Dress Old Navy
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 12, 2020
Price updated to $3.47 do not update from $3.72 admin approval needed for best of the week products
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 11, 2020
Price updates to $3.72 do not update from $3.73 admin approval needed for best of the week products
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 11, 2020
lol :) good one
Likes Reply
Old Navy See All arrow
Old Navy
Old Navy
$19 Women's Utility Jackets
$19.00 $49.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Up to 75% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Classic Flip-Flops for Men
$3.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Up to 70% Off Kids & Baby Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy Scout Utility Jacket for Women
$19.00 $49.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Everyday Shorts for Women - 3.5-inch Inseam
$9.97 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Floral-Print Button-Front Maxi Swing Dress for Women
$34.00 $44.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
High-Waisted Balance Keyhole-Leg 7/8-Length Leggings for Women
$22.00 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Patterned Flannel Boxer Pajama Shorts for Women - 2.5-inch Inseam
$10.00 $14.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Old Navy
Old Navy
Relaxed Square-Neck Top for Women
$18.00 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Free Curbside Trick-or-Treat
Offer
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Kitchenware Tools & Accessories
$2.99 $16.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Kids' Base Layer Set (2 Colors)
$7.99 $10.99
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Carter's Baby Apparel + extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Ray-Ban Jr. Sunglasses
$37.20 $93.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Little Baby Bum Old MacDonald’s Farm Blocks
$16.24 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Clearance Starting At $3.97
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Under $10 Baby & Little Girls' Dresses from Epic Threads, Disney & More (Up to 70% Off) - Various Styles
$8.40+ $28.00+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection for $11.82ea
$129.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Sierra
Sierra
Up to 95% Off Big Savings Clearance Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Kids' Base Layer Set (2 Colors)
$7.99 $10.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Kids & Baby Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Costco
Costco
Get Ready! November Member Only Savings
SALE
Old Navy
Old Navy
Up to 75% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gap
Gap
Up to 70% Off Gap Sale + Extra 40% Off & 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Season Of Savings! Up 60% Off Entire Site - The Children's Place
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Costco
Costco
Gerry Kids' Reversible Jacket with Headband
$21.99
Costco
Costco
Puma Kids' 3-piece Active Set (Multi. Colors)
$18.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Puma Kids' 3-piece Active Set, Light Pink
$18.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow