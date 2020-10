For a limited time only, Target is offering this Toddler Girls' Unicorn Pajama Set Cat & Jack Pink for just $7.99. Shipping is free on purchase over $35 or with in-store pickup.



Features:

2pc toddler sleepwear set includes a long-sleeve top and a pair of PJ pants for cute coordination



100% cotton pajama set is soft, breathable and comfortable



Full-length pants and long-sleeve top keep her snug and cozy



Unicorn-themed print brings sweet whimsical style to your little one's sleepwear