This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Tommy Hilfiger Big Girls Sparkle-Stripe Dress
$15.58 $44.50
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Tommy Hilfiger Big Girls Sparkle-Stripe Dress for only $15.58 when you use code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Other Notable Tommy Hilfiger Dresses w/ Code FRIEND

Kids macy's fashion kids clothing toddler Dresses Tommy Hilfiger Girls Dresses
