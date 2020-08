Macy's is offering this Tommy Hilfiger Girls Heart Plush Robe for only $21.60 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!



Also, score this Tommy Hilfiger Boys Plush Robe for the same price!



Details:

Plush with a playful print



Stay cozy and cute after your bath



Shawl collar



Sash belt at waist



Polyester