Olympia Sports has these Under Armour Kids' Pursuit Running Shoes for only $18.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Lightweight mesh upper delivers complete breathability



Foam padding around ankle collar & under the tongue for comfortable fit & feel



High rebound, die-cut EVA sockliner built with extended arch support



One-piece EVA midsole turns cushioned landings into explosive takeoffs



Tire inspired outsole pattern provides ultimate flex & superior traction