Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Kohl's Kids Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Mar 13, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off Kids Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code CHARGE30 and free shipping with code MARMVCFREE applied a checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 to get an extra 15% off purchase with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone can earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Notable Kids & Baby Sale Categories:

