Up to 70% Girls Dresses + Extra 30% Off + FS
May 07, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Kids & Baby Dresses, plus Charge cardholders get an extra 30% off with code GARDEN30 and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout. Plus you can earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

Non-cardholders can use code MOMSDAY20 for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Notable Kids & Baby Dress Categories:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
swarnasalu
swarnasalu (L2)
Apr 11, 2020
samithafel
samithafel (L2)
Nov 03, 2019
good deal
Sharilemard
Sharilemard (L1)
Oct 13, 2019
Great prices!
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Jul 10, 2019
Great prices! Dresses almost for free haha
