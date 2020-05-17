This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
May 07, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
8 Likes 4 Comments
52See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Kids & Baby Dresses, plus Charge cardholders get an extra 30% off with code GARDEN30 and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout. Plus you can earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.
Non-cardholders can use code MOMSDAY20 for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Notable Kids & Baby Dress Categories:
What's the matter?