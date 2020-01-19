This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Carter's
Sale
Jan 19, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
17 Likes 4 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Carter's is offering up to 87% off clearance with an extra 40% off automatically applied (prices as marked) with free shipping on $35+ orders.
Notable Clearance Categories:
Note: Save more on a future purchase with Rewarding Moments.
What's the matter?