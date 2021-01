Price Drop! Amazon is offering VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix (Pink) for just $14.50 (Reg. $39.99) Get free shipping wth AmazonPrime or on orders of $25+



Product Details:

Take real digital photographs with the durable Kidizoom Camera Pix by VTech



Real 2.0 megapixels camera with 4x digital zoom



Selfie mode detects your face and automatically takes the perfect picture



Fun photo collage templates in addition to static and animated photo effects enhance your pictures



More than 35 fun photo effects and 4 creative apps



Play four different built-in games that add to the fun.



Use the video recorder and voice recorder for more creative ways to play.



Received 4+ stars from over 7,600 customer reviews .



. Amazon's Choice