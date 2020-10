Head over to Walmart and get this Yvolution Neon Balance Bike (2 Colors) on sale for $9.00, originally $15.00.



Note: This offer is available in-store only. Shipping not available.



Features:

Learning to ride has never been easier



Recommended ages: 2 to 4 years



Designed to help budding young riders move up to pedal bikes



Maximum weight: 55 lbs



Dimensions: 27.6"L x 14"W x 20"H



Product weight: 5.2 lbs



Adjustable handlebar & seat



Puncture-proof tires