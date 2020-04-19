Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Deal Genius Coupons

Deal Genius

1000-Ct Biodegradable Disposable Gloves
$10.00 $20.00
Mar 30, 2020
Expires : 04/18/20
36  Likes 1  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Deal Genius is offering 1000-Ct Biodegradable Disposable Plastic Gloves for only $10.00, regularly $20.00. Shipping is free on orders over $29+

Product Details :
  • 11” around palm x 10.75”H
  • One Size fits all; Unisex
  • High Density Polyethylene
  • Pull off inside out, dispose of after use

🏷 Deal Tags

health Safety Personal Care gloves plastic disposable gloves hand care Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 19, 2020
Out of Stock
Likes Reply
Deal Genius See All arrow
Deal Genius
Deal Genius
Anchor Hocking TrueFit Jar Glass Food Storage – Vacuum Seal
$8.00 $20.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Open-Box Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$85.00
Amazon
Amazon
Sedhoom 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer
$11.26 $18.77
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Wayfair
Wayfair
Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer (F/S)
$50.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
12-Oz. Stainless Steel Food Jar w/ Screw Top
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Version Plastic Gaxeful Sink Strainer With Post Stopper Drainer Best For Kitchen Bathroom
$3.50 $35.00
Mini In The Box
Mini In The Box
228 Pcs Magnet Toy Magnetic Sticks Building Blocks 3D Magnetic Blocks Metalic Plastic Iron Novelty Educational STEAM Toy Kid's /
$32.39 $47.99
Cashback Available
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Fizz Double Old Fashioned Glass
$0.69 $2.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow