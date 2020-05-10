Macys is offering 12-Piece Lenox Butterfly Hydrangea Dinnerware Set for $79.99 with code FORYOU (extra 30% off) used at checkout with free shipping.



Product Details:

Set includes 4 of each:

10.8" dinner plate

9" accent plate

12 oz. bowlPorcelain

Microwave & dishwasher safe

Received 4.7 stars from over 20 reviews