For a limited time, Hollar is offering 16-Piece Food Container Set (Orange Color) for just $3.50 with free shipping on purchases over $35.



Features:

Twist-off lids lock in freshness and prevent leaks



Pieces nest for space-saving storage



Refrigerator and freezer safe



Microwave safe without lid

Set Includes:

one 21 cup container



two 7 cup containers



three 1 cup containers



two 0.8 cup containers



lids