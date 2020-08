Costco has this 3-Piece T-Fal Fry Pan Set for only $24.99. Shipping add a fee of $3.99.



Note: Save on shipping fee when you purchase this pan set in stores.



Product Details:

Aluminum



Titanium Nonstick



Suitable for all Cooktops, Except Induction



PFOA-Free



Oven Safe up to 350°F



Received 4+ stars from over 200 reviews!