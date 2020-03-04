This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$10.49
$17.99
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
12 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering Dash Mini Appliances (6 Options) for $10.49 when you use code HOPPY30 (w/ Kohl's charge) and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE (w/ Kohl's charge)
Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME for an extra 20% off and get free shipping on $75+.
$10.49 Dash Mini Appliances (6 Items) :
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware cookware kohls Small Kitchen Appliances DASH Dash Mini Griddle dash appliances
What's the matter?