Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons »

500-Count Solo Heavyweight Plastic Forks

$8.99 $10.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
Costco Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 500-Count Solo Heavyweight Plastic Forks for only $8.99 with free 2-day shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Plastic Fork
  • Heavyweight utensils resist breakage
  • Polystyrene plastic construction
  • 6.41" Length

Compare to this similar pack for $22.63 at Walmart.

Related to this item:

dining kitchen Kitchenware Costco Forks eating utensils Solo Heavyweight Plastic Fork
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Walmart
Walmart
9-Piece Tramontina Non-Stick Cookware Set
$19.88 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
30-Count Reynolds Pop-Up Parchment Sheets
$2.29 $4.99
Amazon
Amazon
Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending with 700-Watt Base and (2) 16-Ounce Cups with Spout Lids (QB3001SS)
$49.99 $59.99
Amazon
Amazon
Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel
$34.97 $44.99
Amazon
Amazon
Carote Non-Stick Granite Stone Coating Casserole Dish with Lid,6-Quart
$19.99 $21.99
Amazon
Amazon
Toshiba Digital Oven with Convection/Toast/Bake/Broil Function, 6-Slice Bread/12-Inch Pizza, Stainless Steel
$65.99 $75.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container, BPA-free Plastic, Medium, 3.2 Cup, 5-Pack, Clear
$18.93 $34.99
Amazon
Amazon
50%OFF Delle Rosa Kitchen Faucet, Black Kitchen Faucet, Pause Function Kitchen Faucet
46.99 93.99
Amazon
Amazon
Carote 6 Quart Chef's Pasta Stockpot, Nonstick Casserole Dish with Lid, Seafood Boil Pot
$19.99 $22.99
Amazon
Amazon
Carote 4.3 Quart Casserole Dish with Lid, Nonstick Cast Aluminum Dutch Oven, Stockpot with Glass Cover
$16.99 $28.99
Amazon
Amazon
Maxi-Matic MST-250XW Slow Cooker, 1.5 Quart, White
$13.99 $22.42
Amazon
Amazon
Crock Pot 4.5 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Damask Pattern
$27.05 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
8-Pack Rubbermaid Vented Meal Prep Containers
$16.24 $21.99
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Mini Utensil Set - 8/26
$6.99
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Small Baking Pans 8/26/2020
$4.99
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon | Up to 25% Off Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers
$16.24+
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
(8/26/2020) Crofton 16 Pc Durable Food Storage Set
$5.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella - 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Walgreens
Walgreens
B1G2 Free Nice! Food Storage & Trash Bags (08/23)
B1G2
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
(8/26/2020) Ambiano High-Speed Blending System
$19.99
Amazon
Amazon
Water Dispenser, Automatic Electric Drinking Water Pump for 5 Gallon Water Bottle and Water Jugs
$10.49 $20.99