Brylane Home Coupons

Brylane Home

6-Pc. Copper Mixing Bowls & Lids Set
$11.99 $39.99
Jun 26, 2020
Expires : 09/17/20
About this Deal

BrylaneHome is offering the 6-Piece Copper Mixing Bowl Set for $11.99 with code BHCUK40 at checkout! Shipping fee is $5.99.

Set Includes:
  • 4-qt.
  • 2-qt.
  • 1-qt.

Details:
  • Stainless steel bowls
  • Plastic lids
  • Hand wash

home Kitchenware Sale Food Storage Storage & Organization Mixing Bowl Set BrylaneHome copper mix bowls and lids
