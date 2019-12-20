This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes
$10.48
$34.99
Dec 20, 2019
Expires : 01/31/20
42 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Hurry -- low stock! Lowe's is offering this 3-Pc CorningWare Baking Dish Set for only $10.48 with free in-store pickup where available.
Find your nearest store here.
Note: price and inventory may vary by location.
Details:
Compare to $38.49 at Target, $40.49 at Kohl's, and $39.99 at JCPenney.
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization Glassware Corningware Lowes food containers
What's the matter?