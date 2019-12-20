Hurry -- low stock! Lowe's is offering this 3-Pc CorningWare Baking Dish Set for only $10.48 with free in-store pickup where available.



Find your nearest store here.



Note: price and inventory may vary by location.



Details:

Durable stoneware for even heating



Dishes resist stains and do not absorb food odors or flavors



Dishes are dishwasher, freezer, microwave and preheated-oven safe



Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews

Compare to $38.49 at Target, $40.49 at Kohl's, and $39.99 at JCPenney.