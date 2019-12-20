Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

3-Pc CorningWare Baking Dish Set
$10.48 $34.99
Dec 20, 2019
Expires : 01/31/20
About this Deal

Hurry -- low stock! Lowe's is offering this 3-Pc CorningWare Baking Dish Set for only $10.48 with free in-store pickup where available.

Find your nearest store here.

Note: price and inventory may vary by location.

Details:
  • Durable stoneware for even heating
  • Dishes resist stains and do not absorb food odors or flavors
  • Dishes are dishwasher, freezer, microwave and preheated-oven safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews

Compare to $38.49 at Target, $40.49 at Kohl's, and $39.99 at JCPenney.

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
