Kohl's

Small Kitchen Appliances (Dash, Toastmaster & More)

$9.99 $24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/10/20
Kohl's is offering Small Kitchen Appliances featuring Dash, Toastmaster & more for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $75.

Other Notable Offers:

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 10, 2020
Extra 15% off your purchase when you text SAVE02 to 56457
