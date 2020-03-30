This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's
$18.99
$44.99
Mar 30, 2020
($8.99 after rebate)
Expires : 04/05/20
22 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Macy's has Small Kitchen Appliances (5 Options) for only $8.99 after you complete the $10 mail-in rebate! Shipping is free on $25+.
Available $8.99 Appliances:
🏷 Deal TagsAppliances macy's kitchen Kitchenware cookware kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliance
What's the matter?