This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

$8.99 Toastmaster & Dash Kitchen Appliances
$8.99 $24.99
May 17, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
12  Likes 4  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

$14.99 (regularly $24.99)
Use your unique 40%, 30%, or 20% off code
OR use promo code GARDEN30 (30% off for Kohl’s Cardholders)
Use promo code MAYMVCFREE (free shipping for Kohl’s Cardholders)

Final cost with 40% off = $8.99 shipped!
Final cost with 30% off = $10.49 shipped!

use promo code GARDEN30 (30% off for Kohl’s Cardholders)
Use promo code MAYMVCFREE (free shipping for Kohl’s Cardholders)

Final cost with 40% off = $8.99 shipped!

🏷 Deal Tags

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware kohls kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Toastmaster
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 17, 2020
Price drop now $8.99
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 22, 2020
Good deal @crazyou great minds think alike 😁
Likes Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Apr 22, 2020
nice one..thank you
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 22, 2020
Added expiration
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
