Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances
$9.99
$24.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|deal updated with new code
14 Toastmaster small appliances regularly $24.99, are on sale for $9.99
Free shipping on $50+
Now it’s the time to update or get new small appliances! Right now Kohl’s has a great selection of Toastmaster Small Kitchen Appliances on sale, the perfect time to stock up on gifts for upcoming bridal showers, weddings, Christmas and more.
Related to this item:Free Shipping electronics Appliances Kitchenware kohls kitchen appliances Toastmaster Small Kitchen Appliance
What's the matter?