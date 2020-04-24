Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances

$9.99 $24.99
+ Free* Shipping
deal updated with new code
14 Toastmaster small appliances regularly $24.99, are on sale for $9.99

Free shipping on $50+


Now it’s the time to update or get new small appliances! Right now Kohl’s has a great selection of Toastmaster Small Kitchen Appliances on sale, the perfect time to stock up on gifts for upcoming bridal showers, weddings, Christmas and more.

Comments (1)

kevinerberber
kevinerberber (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
where & whats the new code???
Reply
