Marshalls has this T-FAL Actifry Air Fryer (2.2lbs) for only $49.00 with free shipping on orders over $89 with code SHIP89 used at checkout.



Details:

2.2-pound capacity



Ideal for 4 portions with only 1 spoonful of oil



Digital LED timer and audible alert



Requires no pre-heating nor shaking or stirring during cooking



Dishwasher safe lid, bowl and stirring paddle

Compare to $119.99 at Target and on Amazon.