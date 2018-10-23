Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

3-Pc Affresh Disposal Cleaner
FREE SHIPPING
$1.42 $2.99
Apr 14, 2020
Expires : 04/21/20
21  Likes 1  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering the 3-Pc Affresh Disposal Cleaner for only $1.42 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Note: cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.

Details:
  • Specially formulated to clean and remove odor causing residues
  • Designed to create a scrubbing action that cleans your disposal
  • Number 1 recommended by: whirlpool, kitchen aid
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,885 reviews

Compare to $2.99 at Home Depot.

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon Free Shipping home kitchen Kitchenware Home Improvement Cleaning Supplies Garbage Disposal
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Oct 23, 2018
Huge price drop, $2.99
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
$8.99 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Professional Muscle Massage Gun
$26.99
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
Amazon
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
$19.99 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Indoor Cycling Bike w/ LCD Display
$268.99 $359.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Storybook 2020 Advent Calendar
$19.99 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask (50-ct)
$2.92 $42.88
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Hot Wheels Id '15 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
$3.59 $6.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$29.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Small Kitchen Appliances (4 Options)
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Rotating Lock Containers (In-Store)
$4.99
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen
Element Water Bottle (3 Colors)
$5.00 $26.50
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Nine Stars Combo Sensor Trash Can (13.2 Gal / 3.2 Gal)
$54.98 $74.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$9.99 AR $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF 1.75-Cup Stainless Steel Canister
$11.98 $42.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 5-Pc OXO Pop Container Set
$29.99 $83.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Clarks
Clarks
Men's Tilden Wing Shoes (2 Colors)
$27.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Sillian2.0Star Women's Shoe (2 Colors)
$24.49 $85.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pure Garden 30” Outdoor Deep Fire Pit
$79.99 $199.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike (2 Options)
$398.00 $798.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Fossil
Fossil
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Columbia
Columbia
Women's Flip Flops (3 Colors)
$19.90 $30.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Nike
Nike
Air Max 270 Glow-in-the Dark Unisex Shoes (2 Colors)
$64.97 $170.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Converse
Converse
Up to 50% Off Flash Sale + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 60% Off Sale Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Today Only! Up to 85% Off Ceiling Fans & Lighting
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow