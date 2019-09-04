Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

55% off Aicok Crepe Maker, Nonstick 12” Electric Griddle

$18
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/26/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Deal price: $18 (55% OFF)
Coupon Code: 55LOMCHE
Amazon price: $39.99
Expired: 05/29/2020 11:59 PMPDT
There are 5 different temperature settings to ensure optimal results.
The crepe maker is made of the aluminum hot plate and not stick.

Related to this item:

home kitchen cook small appliances Specialty Appliances kitchen tool Crepe Makers home goods
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (10)

AlbaMX
AlbaMX (L1)
Sep 04, 2019
lowest price ever!
(35%off) $19.49
Coupon Code: 35YR8E4U
Reply
WordNerd
WordNerd (L3)
Oct 19, 2017
Crepe day was the best day of French class each year haha. This looks pretty easy to use!
Reply
Yvonne9606
Yvonne9606 (L1)
Oct 18, 2017
After new Coupon code: MGPZZGG5 just $23.44
Reply
Lovecooking
Lovecooking (L2)
Oct 18, 2017
Price updated, with coupon code: MGPZZGG5, only $23.44
Reply
ywfhaker
ywfhaker (L1)
Sep 28, 2017
Thanks
Reply
IWantMyHatBack
IWantMyHatBack (L2)
Sep 28, 2017
Crepes! Best day of the year in French Class. Maybe this will help my at home attempts go better haha.
Reply
GigiZheng
GigiZheng (L1)
Sep 28, 2017
Home use?
Reply
makiyoung
makiyoung (L2)
Sep 27, 2017
it is good/
Reply
iloveplemo
iloveplemo (L1)
Sep 27, 2017
wow!!!
Reply
friedpotato
friedpotato (L1)
Sep 27, 2017
Easy to use! Super easy to clean, the temperature is easily regulated, and evenly distributed!
Reply
Related Deals
eBay
Bella Pro Series Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker
eBay
$29.99 $79.99 Free Shipping
eBay
Ronco Carving Board Set, With Drip Catch Stainless Steel Carving Knife and Fork
eBay
$34.99 $39.99
eBay
Bambusi Corner Kitchen Storage Shelf for Organizing Plates and Bowls 19962873263
eBay
$19.99 $29.99
eBay
Bamboo Bread Slicer With Crumb Catcher Tray, Folds for Easy Storage By Bambusi 19962867460
eBay
$28.19 $34.99
Brookstone
The Otto Lite Portable, 1500°F Steak Grill, 100% Stainless Steel
Brookstone
$649.00 $699.99
Cashback Available
Walmart
3-Pack The Pioneer Woman 18-Oz. Floral Tumblers
Walmart
$19.99 $24.88
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Woot
Jim Beam 12'' Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Wok
Woot
$19.99
Up to 6.0% Cashback
BODUM USA
EPEBO Siphon Coffee Maker
BODUM USA
$84.99 $199.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Grill Mat Set of 3 - BBQ Grill Mats Non Stick Reusable - Grilling Mats for Gas Grill - Baking Pads Nonstick Use On Charcoal Electric Grills - Easy to Clean Outdoor Barbeque Grilling Accessories Black
Amazon
$7.54 $18.85
Amazon
Grilled Cheese Toaster Bags Set of 3 - Non-stick Reusable Grill Cheese Tosta Bag - Toasted Sandwich Bags - Microwave Oven Toast Pouch - Toasta Maker - Toasting Toasters Sleeves By AZ-GRILL & Kitchen
Amazon
$4.87 $13.90
Amazon
16oz. Contigo Vaccuum-Insulated Travel Mug
Amazon
$9.77 $20.99
AliExpress
LMETJMA Manual Knife Sharpener 3 Stage Steel Diamond Ceramic Coated Knife Sharpener Kitchen Sharpening Tools KC0193
AliExpress
$4.72 $8.74
Cashback Available
AliExpress
DUOLVQI Manual Vegetable Cutter Slicer Kitchen Tools Multi-functional Round Mandoline Slicer Potato Cheese Kitchen Gadgets
AliExpress
$5.70 $8.14
Cashback Available
Macy's
51-Pc International Silver Set (3 Designs) + Ships Free
Macy's
$29.99 $80.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine, TrueBrew (Iced-Coffee), Burr Grinder, Premium Adjustable Frother + Descaler, Cleaning Brush & Bean Icecube Tray, Stainless Steel, ECAM35025SB
Amazon
$870.32 $999.95
Amazon
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Original Espresso Machine By De'Longhi, Silver
Amazon
$559.99 $599.95
Amazon
Arlee - Tyler Chair Pad Seat Cushion, Memory Foam, Non-Skid Backing, Durable Fabric, Superior Comfort and Softness, Reduces Pressure and Contours to Body, Washable, 16 X 16 Inches (Red, Set of 2)
Amazon
$30.80 $34.87
Amazon
Brewista Ratio Pour Over Coffee Scale (BWRRS1)
Amazon
$56.04 $93.67
Amazon
Veckle Large Dish Rack + Ships Free
Amazon
$33 $54.99 Free Shipping
Corelle
In-Store Only! 30% Off Select Corelle 16-Pc Sets
Corelle
Sale
Cashback Available
Amazon
SanLidA 6.5 Qt All-Metal Stand Mixer with Dishwasher-Safe Dough Hooks for Most Home Cooks
Amazon
$118.99 $139.99 Free Shipping