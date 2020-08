Amazon is offering Set of 4 Dorotea Hand Painted Coffee/Tea Mug for only $14.98, regularly $48.00. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Crafted from high-quality stoneware, each mug holds 16-ounces and measures 3.75-inch high; Amazon exclusive



Dorotea is a collection of nature inspired ceramic dinnerware and accessories made by Spanish-born, Seattle-based artist Carolina Silva



Each piece has a unique, handmade-inspired design; there may be slight imperfections or variations in design and dimensions



Dorotea ceramics are safe for use in the dishwasher and microwave, providing the ultimate in ease and convenience



Completely hand painted using lead-free glazes; there may be slight imperfections in the glaze