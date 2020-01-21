Aldi is offering this Ambiano 6-Cup Rice Cooker & Steamer for only $12.99 in-store!



Details:

Cooks rice and steams vegetables



One-touch operation



Automatic keep-warm function



Removable steamer basket to steam vegetables, meat or seafood



Vented glass lid allows steam to escape



Aluminum nonstick cooking pot with built-in measurements



Includes dishwasher-safe measuring cup and dishwasher-safe spatula



Makes up to 6 cups of cooked rice

