ALDI Coupons

ALDI

Ambiano 6-Cup Rice Cooker & Steamer (In-Store)
$12.99
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
About this Deal

Aldi is offering this Ambiano 6-Cup Rice Cooker & Steamer for only $12.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Cooks rice and steams vegetables
  • One-touch operation
  • Automatic keep-warm function
  • Removable steamer basket to steam vegetables, meat or seafood
  • Vented glass lid allows steam to escape
  • Aluminum nonstick cooking pot with built-in measurements
  • Includes dishwasher-safe measuring cup and dishwasher-safe spatula
  • Makes up to 6 cups of cooked rice

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jan 21, 2020
still available?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 21, 2020
Should be available until the end the day
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Mods- This was posted 8 days ago. From 8 days ago until now it apparently changed url's. It is the same product, price etc. Not sure what happened as when I posted it pulled the image and correct price from the url as I did not have to correct it.

https://www.dealsplus.com/Kitchen_deals/p_ambiano-6-cup-rice-cooker-steamer-1-15
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 16, 2020
I think it will be fair if share a credit, can you please make an edit on this deal?
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
My main reason for this comment is this has happened before and to make everyone (mods & other dp members aware of the issue at aldi.com that is causing duplicates. For some reason the urls change, however the item and price is the same from when I posted it 8 days ago.
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 16, 2020
The thing is it was Aldi who changed the link, not DealsPlus, that's why our system didn't recognize it as a duplicate.
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
I understand and stated above that it is aldi.com issue therefore dp system did not recognize it. I just wanted to make everyone aware this has been an ongoing issue for me so this does not keep happening. It is also really fair to say the system does not always pick up duplicates so it is always a good idea to use that search bar.
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 16, 2020
We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.
