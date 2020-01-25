Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ambiano XL 5.3-Quart Air Fryer (In-Store)

$59.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Ambiano XL 5.3-Quart Air Fryer for only $59.99 in-store!

Find your nearest ALDI here.

Details:
  • Extra large 5.3-quart frying basket requires little or no oil
  • Removable frying basket with divider cooks 2 foods simultaneously
  • Makes a crispy, fried texture and taste without the guilt
  • Easy-to-use digital touch control panel
  • 60-minute timer

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Comments

