Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

16-Ct Anchor Hocking Central Park Glass Set

$9.94 $23.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/21/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 16-Ct Anchor Hocking Central Park Glass Set for only $9.94 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Note: temporarily out of stock, however you can still place your order now.

Alternatively available at Walmart for the same price!

Details:
  • Includes:
    • (8) 12-ounce tumblers
    • (8) 16-ounce tumblers
  • Fit for any lunch or dinner
  • Received 4+ stars from over 490 reviews

Compare to this similar set for $30.79 at Home Depot.

Related to this item:

amazon kitchen Kitchenware drinkware serveware Glasses Glassware Anchor Hocking
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
15 days ago
Back in stock. Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
22 days ago
Updated, sale is back again
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Weight Grams and Oz for Baking and Cooking, 1g Division, Black
Amazon
15% off AR $12.99 Free Shipping
Belk
Farberware Set of 5 Rectangle Food Containers
Belk
$9.00 $50.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
ALDI
Ambiano 14" Electric Grill (In-Store)
ALDI
$24.99
Amazon
Diwenhouse Portable Blender USB Rechargeable Juicer Cup - Personal Size 16 Oz Juice Glass Shakes Wireless Blue Including Metal Reusable Straws
Amazon
$13.99 $27.99
Macy's
Up to 85% Off Last Act Sale & Clearance
Macy's
Sale
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
$19.99 Small Kitchen Appliances
Macy's
$19.99 $44.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Walmart
Tayama Electric Heating Lunch Box
Walmart
$15.62 $21.22
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
60-Pc. Airtight Food Storage Container + Ships Free
Amazon
$79.99 $129.99 Free Shipping
Macy's
T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set
Macy's
$23.99 $44.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Square Cake Pan, 14-Inch Cake Pan
Amazon
$17.52 $21.89
Walmart
20-Piece Set Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container
Walmart
$45.09 $79.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
West Bend Iced Tea and Coffee Maker for ONLY $29.99 + FREE Shipping
Amazon
$29.99 $84.99
Macy's
Lorren Home Trends Tova 57-PC Dinnerware Set, Service for 8
Macy's
$191.99 $480.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Walmart
Imusa 6" Mini Casserole Egg Pan with Lid in Assorted Colors
Walmart
$5.97
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Lenox
Chelse Muse Fleur 4-piece Place Setting
Lenox
$69.95 $100.00
Macy's
Godinger Dublin 8 PC Bar Set
Macy's
$63.99 $200.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
Luminarc Elite Tumblers 16 Piece Glassware Set
Macy's
$19.99 $50.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Costco
TRINITY Stainless Steel Utility Sink with Faucet
Costco
$239.99 $289.99
Belk
Cooks Tools™ Salad Lunch Container
Belk
$4.80 $12.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Belk
Cooks Tools™ Cupcake Bake & Take
Belk
$9.00 $25.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Staples
Perk™ Paper Hot Cup, 8 Oz., White/Yellow, 50/Pack (PK45592)
Staples
$2.16
Up to 1.5% Cashback